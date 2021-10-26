Health
26 October 2021 12:07 IST
Watch | Will India benefit from the malaria vaccine?
Updated: 26 October 2021 12:13 IST
A video explainer on the first-ever anti-malarial vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation
On October 6, the World Health Organization made a historic announcement, it endorsed the first-ever malaria vaccine for children.
The RTS,S vaccine Mosquirix was endorsed in sub-Saharan Africa, and in other regions with moderate-to-high malaria transmission.
The WHO made its recommendations based on the results from a pilot programme administering the vaccine to children in Africa.
