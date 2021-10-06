Health

Watch | WHO tightens global air quality guidelines

The Hindu Net Desk 06 October 2021 10:16 IST
Updated: 06 October 2021 10:16 IST

A video on the World Health Organisation's revised global air quality guidelines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has tightened its global air pollution standards. It was the organisation's first-ever update since 2005.

WHO says policy-makers around the world must use these guidelines to introduce policies to improve air quality and reduce the health burden that results from air pollution.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International Videos Multimedia Health