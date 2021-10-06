Health
06 October 2021
Watch | WHO tightens global air quality guidelines
A video on the World Health Organisation's revised global air quality guidelines
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has tightened its global air pollution standards. It was the organisation's first-ever update since 2005.
WHO says policy-makers around the world must use these guidelines to introduce policies to improve air quality and reduce the health burden that results from air pollution.
