Watch | What is mucormycosis or black fungus?

Hospitals across India have been reporting several cases of Mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection, affecting patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is an aggressive and invasive fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

It can affect various organs but is currently manifesting as an invasive rhino-orbito-cerebral disease, affecting the ear, nose, throat, and mouth. It is not contagious but can cause a lot of damage internally and can be fatal if not detected early

The common name 'black fungus’ is in reference to the blackening that is characteristic of the disease.