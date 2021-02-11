Watch | What are the side effects of the two COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in India?

11 February 2021 12:59 IST

A video on the known side-effects of the two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, rolled out in India

Covaxin and Covishield were rolled out on January 16 across India to vaccinate 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

Covaxin is produced under a collaboration between Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Also read | How effective are the two COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in India, and are there concerns about safety?

Advertising

Advertising

Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University with the Serum Institute of India manufacturing the vaccine for India and low- and middle-income countries.

Both the vaccines will be administered in two doses.