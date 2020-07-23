Watch | Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine shows positive results

23 July 2020 15:52 IST

A video on the new COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University that shows a protective immune response

Oxford University & drugmaker AstraZeneca has developed an experimental coronavirus vaccine. This experimental vaccine shows a protective immune response in its early trials. According to researchers, it induced a strong antibody and T cell immune response.

The trials have also been expanded to other countries because of low levels of coronavirus in UK. Phase III trials will involve people from other countries like US, South Africa and Brazil. Many countries including Germany, France, Italy, & U.S. have already signed deals for the vaccine.

