Watch | Meet Shaurya Mehrotra, the Gurugram-based potter with Down Syndrome

05 June 2021 23:55 IST

A video on Shaurya Mehrotra, the 33-year-old Gurugram-based potter with Down Syndrome

Meet 33-yr-old Shaurya Mehrotra. Shaurya was diagonised with Down Syndrome when he was 6 months old. Doctors said, with his condition, he won't be able to do anything by himself. But Shaurya has proved them wrong.

He started painting at a young age and started experimenting with clay at 13. Shaurya's mother Nina Mehrotra helps him in all his endeavors.

In 2013, he and his mother set up a pottery studio in Gurugram where they use terracotta, earthenware and stoneware to make the products.

