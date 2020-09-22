Watch | How a micro-needle detects contamination in packaged food

22 September 2020 16:47 IST

This sensor can pierce through plastic food packaging to detect spoilage or contamination

MIT'S new food sensor can now pierce through food packages and detect signs of spoilage or contamination. The velcro-like sensor is made with silk micro-needles that can scan through plastic package, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said in a statement.

The micro-needles are designed to draw fluid back into the sensor, which is printed with two types of specialised ink called bio-inks. The ink changes color when in contact with fluid of a certain pH range, indicating that the food has spoiled. It can also turn color when it senses contaminating bacteria.

