Health

Watch | How a micro-needle detects contamination in packaged food

MIT'S new food sensor can now pierce through food packages and detect signs of spoilage or contamination. The velcro-like sensor is made with silk micro-needles that can scan through plastic package, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said in a statement.

The micro-needles are designed to draw fluid back into the sensor, which is printed with two types of specialised ink called bio-inks. The ink changes color when in contact with fluid of a certain pH range, indicating that the food has spoiled. It can also turn color when it senses contaminating bacteria.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 4:47:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/watch-how-a-micro-needle-detects-contamination-in-packaged-food/article32668304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story