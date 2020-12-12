Watch | Honey adulteration in India

A video on the recent report by the Centre for Science and Environment, flagging adulteration by popular honey brands in India

The Centre for Science and Environment recently released results of an investigation it had conducted into the quality of honey being produced in India.

It reported that products by many popular brands were not honey, and, in fact, had been spiked with added sugar. Therefore, they should not be branded and sold as honey.

The report also said that adulteration has become so sophisticated in the country that there are products available to cheat the tests that Indian food testing labs conduct to measure the purity of honey