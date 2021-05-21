Watch | Dr. Anthony Fauci on the second wave of COVID-19 in India, mucormycosis and more

21 May 2021 19:53 IST

In this video interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci lays down a few suggestions for India to tackle its second wave of COVID-19

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for India, and the world in large, is to ramp up vaccination efforts.

He reiterated that the vaccines currently available in the United States are effective against the B.1.617 variant that was first detected in India.

Advertising

Advertising