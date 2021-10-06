Watch | All about India's new Digital Health Mission

06 October 2021 11:09 IST

A video explainer on the newly launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission on September 27 via video conferencing. Currently, PM-DHM is being implemented in pilot phase in six Union Territories.

The key components of PM-DHM include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

“The model will stress preventive healthcare and, in case of disease, easy, affordable and accessible treatment,” said the Health Ministry.

