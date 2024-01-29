GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Air pollution, stress the ‘new tobacco’: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Watch | Air pollution, stress the ‘new tobacco’: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Eminent cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath explains the reasons behind the alarming number of heart attacks among people in their forties

January 29, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Afshan Yasmeen
Afshan Yasmeen

Eminent cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath, director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, is retiring at the end of this month after 35 years of service.

It is one of the largest heart care centre in the South East Asian Region performing about 55,000 cardiac cathlab procedures and 5,500 open heart surgeries annually. In the last 16 years, the institute has overall done eight lakh procedures and treated 75 lakh out patients.

The institute has recorded an overall growth of 500% and the bed strength has increased from 330 in 2006 to over 2,000 beds now (Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi facilities put together) exclusively for cardiac care, offering 24 hours ICCU management, interventions in cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery.

In an interview to The Hindu, Dr Manjunath explains the reasons behind the alarming number of heart attacks among people in their forties; how much exercise is advisable in gyms; hidden cardiac issues people may be ignoring; why more number of women are reporting heart ailments, and more.

Read more: An efficient public health​ system can be a market regulator for healthcare: C.N. Manjunath

Reporting: Afshan Yasmeen

Videography: Ravichandran N.

