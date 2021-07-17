Waiving testing for the fully vaccinated is ill-considered, says epidemiologist Giridhara Babu

17 July 2021 19:51 IST

Vaccinated people can potentially get infected once more and spread the virus to others

On July 14, Maharashtra announced that people who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine can travel to the State by air without a negative RT-PCR report. However, they should carry certificates stating they are fully vaccinated. Earlier rules mandated that a test had to be taken 48 hours prior to the travel and only those with a negative RT-PCR test could enter Maharashtra. In an email to The Hindu, Dr. Giridhara Babu, epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India, Bengaluru, explains why doing away with RT-PCR testing is not correct and how it could endanger others.

Since fully vaccinated people can still get infected, is it a correct decision by the Maharashtra government to do away with the requirement of RT-PCR testing for fully vaccinated people?

We need to understand that testing is done to identify people with infections so that they can be isolated. This applies to everyone irrespective of the vaccination status. Increasingly, it is seen that the vaccinated persons can get infected. Not testing vaccinated persons is an ill-considered and unjust decision, mostly to reduce the inconveniences to the vaccinated persons.

From the perspective of rights of the unvaccinated, it is important to protect them from getting the infection from everyone, including vaccinated persons. There is also evidence that there is high incidence of breakthrough infections in vaccinated persons, even among those who have taken two doses of mRNA vaccines. The efficacy of the vaccines is tested against hospitalisation and in preventing deaths. While reductions in infection is the ultimate goal of higher vaccination coverage, this is not the primary outcome in vaccine trials or possible in settings with low vaccination coverage. I would recommend testing everyone, especially the vaccinated persons.

Advertising

Advertising

WHO says vaccine breakthrough infections will be mild or asymptotic. So how likely are fully vaccinated people to spread the virus when infected?

There is strong evidence that vaccination offers the greatest protection against death and hospitalisation. However, there is little evidence that the ability to transmit COVID-19 will greatly diminish. The transmission, even when is at a lower rate, can [happen] from the vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated people could potentially still become infected and spread the virus to others.

Does mild/asymptotic infection in fully vaccinated people imply that the viral load is less and hence they are less likely to infect others?

Although COVID-19 vaccines might reduce viral load in persons with breakthrough infection, there is limited evidence [to ascertain] whether it will result in lower viral shedding, thereby further suppress the onward transmission. Evidence available for mRNA vaccine suggests that the infections occurring after 12 days of vaccination have significantly reduced viral loads at the time of testing. We need to establish the relation of viral load and viral shedding for different vaccines and against different variants of concern. In the absence of such evidence, it is premature to conclude that vaccinated persons will have lower viral shedding and, therefore, [it is] less contagious.

Since only 8% in India are fully vaccinated, is exemption from RT-PCR testing for fully vaccinated people a correct decision?

In India, it is early to consider exempting from testing. I do see a great opportunity for novel rapid tests, especially if there are alternative non-invasive options. Exemption from RT-PCR testing may be replaced once such tests are available, reliable and feasible to implement in India. Also, in symptomatic persons, our earlier study has shown high sensitivity while using the RAT test. In persons with no symptoms, RT-PCR is the best available option as of now.

At a time when vaccine shortage has been reported from several States and vaccination coverage is not uniform in urban and rural areas and even within urban areas, will treating fully vaccinated people differently aggravate inequities?

Absolutely, given the global dynamics of vaccine injustice, unfortunately, getting vaccinated is a rare privilege due to many reasons. These include non-eligibility, non-availability and lack of affordability. Treating vaccinated people differently will induce and worsen the inequities in the community, including those exacerbated by inequitable health system access. It is also unethical because if exempted, the vaccinated can get infected and infect those who have had no access or opportunity to get vaccinated yet.