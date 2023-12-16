Voluntary task force to help doctors following rise in mental health issues, suicides

December 16, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has set up a national mental health task force in response to the alarming rising in mental health issues and suicides among doctors.

The round-the-clock voluntary facility comprises psychologists, psychiatrists, and resident doctors to provide support in managing stress and mental health issues, the association said in its letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

It’s now common knowledge that doctors are overburdened with hectic schedules, long duty hours without breaks, and mental stress, which leads to loneliness and depression, the association’s national chairperson Rohan Krishnan noted.

“The idea behind the initiative is to tell doctors and others that we can’t allow our juniors, colleagues, and people from our fraternity to end their lives. We should stay united and bring a solution to the growing concern and issues amongst us,” the letter by FAIMA said.

The association has requested all medical students to contact its representatives if they were enduring mental issues, including anxiety and depression. FAIMA has also suggested that the Central government fix and ensure strict compliance in the duty hours of postgraduate medical students; provide a mental wellness centre in every medical institution; and have a dedicated helpline number for staff members, so that students could reach out without hesitation.

A 2022 study titled ‘Suicide among healthcare professionals — An Indian perspective’ found that academic stress was the leading cause of suicides among medical students and professionals in India, followed by mental illness, and harassment.

“Stressfully long working hours for graduate interns, postgraduate resident doctors, junior physicians, and nursing professionals significantly impact their mental well-being. They often starve for long hours, consume fast food to save time, have sleep deprivation and are inadequately rested between duty shifts. This significantly leads to burn-out and stress,” the study said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Aasra (022-27546669) or the Vandrevala Foundation (18602662345/18002333330).

