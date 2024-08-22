Visakhapatnam-based startup NariCare seeks to empower women in their breastfeeding journey

Breastfeeding is a deeply personal journey, and is often fraught with challenges that can make it an overwhelming experience for many women. With physical discomforts and societal pressures, support during this critical time is often not available for mothers. This is where a breastfeeding support community becomes invaluable, offering not just practical advice, but also emotional reassurance and a sense of solidarity.

Visakhapatnam-based startup NariCare seeks to address this critical yet often overlooked aspect of motherhood — breastfeeding support. Founded by Gayathri Kanumuri, NariCare is a venture born out of her personal experience and a desire to help other mothers navigate the challenges of breastfeeding.

Gayathri’s journey with breastfeeding was far from easy. Like many new mothers, she faced numerous difficulties, from latching issues to managing societal expectations. This experience led her to realise that there was a lack of accessible, reliable support system for breastfeeding mothers in India. With an aim to bridge this gap, she launched NariCare, a startup that offers online workshops and one-on-one consultations with certified lactation consultants. Founded in September 2022, NariCare was incubated at NSRCEL (Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning), IIM Bangalore, as part of its Women Startup Programme.

“Breastfeeding is more than just a way to nourish a newborn; it is the foundation of early childhood health and development. Research has consistently shown that babies who are breastfed are less likely to suffer from respiratory infections, allergies, and chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity later in life. For mothers, breastfeeding is said to reduce the risk of certain cancers and also aids in postpartum recovery,” says Gayathri.

Despite the benefits of breastfeeding, many women encounter hurdles that can make it difficult to continue breastfeeding or even start. “These challenges include physical issues such as latching problems, pain as well as emotional and social obstacles like lack of family support, societal stigma, and misinformation. For first-time mothers, navigating these challenges alone can lead to feelings of isolation, frustration, and guilt,” she adds.

Nari Care’s mission is simple yet powerful: to empower women by providing them with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to succeed in their breastfeeding journey. The startup’s services include interactive workshops that cover a range of topics — from the basics of breastfeeding to overcoming common challenges — along with personalised consultations to address individual concerns. The community also helps to monitor the progress of the participants in their breastfeeding journey while giving assistance to decrease the use of formula milk.

Since its inception, Nari Care has reached out to about 400 women across India, helping them overcome their breastfeeding hurdles with assistance from its team of five certified lactation consultants from India. The impact of Gayathri’s work has not gone unnoticed. Nari Care was recently selected as one of the top 15 startups incubated at NSRCEL, IIM Bengaluru, a significant recognition that highlights the importance of the cause and the potential of the startup.

Looking ahead, Nari Care seeks to expand its reach by partnering with hospitals and is also planning to create an AI-enabled app. By fostering a network where women can share experiences, seek advice, and find encouragement, Gayathri hopes to build a nurturing environment that empowers mothers across the country.