Vijayapura-based BLDE team gets patent for artificial leg

March 19, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - belagavi

The Intellectual property certificate was issued to a team of two doctors and an engineer

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of people trying on artificial limbs. | Photo Credit: File photo

India Patent Office has granted a patent to scientists at the BLDE deemed-to-be-university’s B.M. Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Center in Vijayapura for their invention of a ‘Novel Foldable Artificial Leg’.

The Intellectual property certificate was issued to a team of two doctors and an engineer. The team comprises Ishwara Bagoji, director of district disability and rehabilitation centre and professor of anatomy, Girish Khodnapur of orthopaedics, and engineer K. C. Mohanty.

In the field of artificial limbs, the new foldable artificial leg is the first tool with locking and unlocking technology. The final product was showcased in 2020.

Chancellor of the university and Minister M.B. Patil, pro-chancellor Y.M. Jayaraja, Vice-Chancellor R.S. Mudhol, Registrar Raghavendra Kulkarni, and Principal Aravinda Patil congratulated the team.

