23 July 2020 14:02 IST
Video: In conversation with Andrew Pollard, Director of Oxford Vaccine Group
The Hindu's Narayan Lakshman in a video interview with Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group speaking on the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines.
There has been considerable excitement surrounding the data from vaccine development by Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) and AstraZeneca. This experimental vaccine shows a protective immune response in its early trials. It induced a strong antibody and T cell immune response.
In this video interview, Andrew Pollard, Director of OVG and Chief Investigator on its COVID-19 trials shared with Narayan Lakshman deep insights into what specific breakthroughs have been made.