Health

Video: In conversation with Andrew Pollard, Director of Oxford Vaccine Group

The Hindu's Narayan Lakshman in a video interview with Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group speaking on the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines.

There has been considerable excitement surrounding the data from vaccine development by Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) and AstraZeneca. This experimental vaccine shows a protective immune response in its early trials. It induced a strong antibody and T cell immune response.

In this video interview, Andrew Pollard, Director of OVG and Chief Investigator on its COVID-19 trials shared with Narayan Lakshman deep insights into what specific breakthroughs have been made.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 2:05:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/video-in-conversation-with-andrew-pollard-director-of-oxford-vaccine-group/article32170529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY