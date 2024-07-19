Vasco da Gama’s toxic legacy is now a ‘pandemic’ that kills 8 million globally

What does the voyage of Vasco da Gama have to do with a commodity that is the cause of much grief and ill health across the world? The answer, in a word, is tobacco, but the story is as follows: July 8th, 1497, commemorates the beginning of the historic voyage of Vasco da Gama. This journey reshaped global maritime routes and left an indelible mark on trade and culture. Among the myriad exchanges catalysed by this era of exploration was the introduction and dissemination of tobacco, a commodity that has since impacted societies profoundly and multifacetedly.

Tobacco has profound and multifaceted effects on the human body, contributing to a range of health issues including various cancers (lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, pancreas, and bladder), respiratory diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, chronic bronchitis), cardiovascular problems (heart disease, stroke, hypertension), and other conditions such as diabetes, infertility, a weakened immune system, and complications in pregnancy. Its consumption can lead to severe addiction due to the presence of nicotine, a highly addictive substance that alters brain function. Tobacco is marketed and consumed in various forms, such as cigarettes, cigars, bidis, smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco, snuff), and increasingly, through electronic cigarettes and vaping products. The pervasive nature of tobacco consumption and its severe health consequences make it a global public health crisis that requires urgent and coordinated action.

The tobacco epidemic in India

Despite its “Pan Indian” use, tobacco, originally cultivated by Native Americans, was brought to Europe in the 16th century and, soon after, introduced to South Asia by European traders and colonizers. The Portuguese, followed by the Dutch and the British, were instrumental in spreading tobacco use in the region. Tobacco quickly embedded itself into the cultural and social fabric of South Asian societies. Yet, it is essential to remember that smoking was alien to Indian ethos and culture. To illustrate, despite the linguistic diversity in India, with as many as five linguistic families (1000s of languages), none of the Indian languages have a native or original word for the tobacco. The exception in Dravidian languages is due to the functionality- or description-related coinage for “tobacco,” and there is no literary evidence about the use of tobacco before the European arrival.

Surprisingly, the economic dimensions of the tobacco menace have not been subject to debate since the colonial era. Despite its deep colonial roots, there has not been a robust enough critique of the British Raj for tobacco, and often, even experts have historically overlooked the economic and human costs. Indeed, it isn’t the Kohinoor diamond that should symbolise European exploitation, but the countless lives lost to smoking that should be the true emblem of colonial greed. The introduction of tobacco in India by the colonial powers has left a lasting legacy of addiction and disease.

Ethical and revenue considerations

Tobacco, being a drought-tolerant, hardy crop, is economically significant in providing livelihoods to the underprivileged. Today, tobacco accounts for approximately 2% of India’s agri-exports and employs more than 45 million people. The tobacco industry is a major source of revenue through taxation and exports exceeding ₹ 22000 crores. However, this economic benefit comes at a tremendous human and financial cost. The total economic cost of smoking in India, including health expenditures and productivity losses, amounts to approximately₹ 1.82 trillion annually. This staggering figure highlights the heavy financial burden borne by the country due to tobacco-related illnesses.

Tobacco use is responsible for over 1.2 million deaths in India each year, with smoking-related diseases accounting for the majority. The impact of second-hand smoke and smokeless tobacco further exacerbates the health crisis, leading to widespread morbidity and mortality. Tobacco is a significant contributor to the country’s cancer burden, with 27% of all cancers in India attributable to tobacco use. This aspect of colonial legacy — where tobacco was a tool of economic gain for colonial powers but a source of health devastation for local populations — deserves more attention in historical discourse.

Stacking up priorities

The contemporary landscape of tobacco research in India is marked by a conflict of priorities between two premier institutions: the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The ICMR advocates for the elimination of tobacco to mitigate its public health impact, investing in research and policies aimed at reducing tobacco use. In stark contrast, the ICAR focuses on increasing tobacco crop yields and employing modern genetic techniques to enhance the productivity of tobacco farmers.

ICAR’s Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) in Rajahmundry is at the forefront of this agricultural research. The organisation research interest is to enhance tobacco productivity and commerce while ensuring the sustainability and quality of tobacco leaves and seeds. This is directly in conflict with ICMR’s aspirations for a tobacco-free India, creating a significant policy and ethical dilemma.

However, the law on the subject is quite clear. Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, including the right to health, as an integral part of this fundamental right. Furthermore, the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) under Articles 39(e), 39(f), 41, 42, and 47 mandate the state to work towards improving public health, ensuring social justice, and raising the standard of living. These constitutional provisions compel the state to prioritise the health and well-being of its citizens over the economic benefits of tobacco farming.

Will CRISPR make a difference?

In scientific innovation, gene editing technique CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology presents a potential solution to the tobacco epidemic. Researchers are using CRISPR to develop genetically-modified tobacco plants that are less harmful or harmless. This technology could potentially alter the nicotine content and other harmful substances in tobacco leaves, providing a safer alternative for consumers and reducing the health risks associated with tobacco use.

Recent studies have shown promise in using CRISPR to knock out specific genes in tobacco plants, thereby reducing nicotine content significantly. For example, targeting the transcription factor genes ERF199 and ERF189 resulted in an ultra-low-nicotine phenotype, with nicotine levels reaching only 2-5% of wild-type levels. Knocking out the QPT2 gene drastically reduced nicotine production but caused severe growth inhibition, making it unsuitable for agricultural use. Additionally, targeting all six members of the BBL gene family reduced foliar nicotine levels by up to 94% . These developments highlight the potential for CRISPR to create tobacco lines with dramatically reduced nicotine content. However, further characterisation is needed to ensure these modifications do not negatively impact other important agronomic traits before they can be deployed in agriculture. The technology also holds promise for precisely engineering other valuable traits in tobacco and related species.

The collaboration between ICMR and ICAR is crucial to ensuring that these scientific advancements align with public health goals and agricultural sustainability. By working together, these institutions can develop tobacco crops that reduce health risks while maintaining economic viability for farmers and to achieving the mandate of ICAR-CTRI.

Tobacco Lobby and Surrogate Advertising

The tobacco industry has shown remarkable resilience and ingenuity in circumventing regulations to curb its influence. Despite stringent advertising bans under the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the tobacco lobby has employed surrogate advertising to promote its products. This involves using brand names on non-tobacco products, sponsoring events, and promoting tobacco-related imagery in media and entertainment. Such tactics undermine public health efforts and perpetuate tobacco consumption, particularly among youth.

There is a popular misconception that “epidemic” and “pandemic” apply exclusively to infectious diseases. However, tobacco consumption perfectly fits the existing definition of a pandemic. A pandemic is characterised by its widespread prevalence, severe consequences, and the ability to affect a significant portion of the population across multiple countries. Tobacco use meets these criteria, causing over 8 million deaths worldwide annually and affecting millions more through chronic diseases and disabilities.

The scale and severity of tobacco-related diseases, coupled with its pervasive presence across the globe, justify the classification of tobacco consumption as a pandemic. This perspective could galvanise international efforts and resources to combat tobacco use more effectively, treating it with the urgency and coordinated action typically reserved for infectious disease outbreaks.

(Dr. C. Aravinda is an academic and public health physician. aravindaaiimsjr10@hotmail.com)

