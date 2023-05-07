  • e-cigarette use involves the inhalation of toxic substances and is associated with poisoning, lung injury and burns
  • nicotine e-cigarettes can cause dependence or addiction in non-smokers
  • young non-smokers who use e-cigarettes are more likely than non-users to initiate smoking and become regular smokers
  • e-cigarettes do not result in reduced harm if users continue to smoke (which most do). This study found no difference between e-cigarette users’ and smokers’ rates of smoking-related disease and self-reported health six years later.