Health

COVID-19 | Vaccination of children likely to start from August

A health worker administers a dose of coronavirus vaccine, in Chennai on June 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday told a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party that the government may start vaccinating children against COVID-19 as early as August.

Mr. Mandaviya also said that India was on its way to becoming the largest producer of vaccines as his Ministry would expedite more licences to Indian companies.

Mr. Mandaviya spoke for a brief while on the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and ramp up vaccination.

His statements are in line with what the government told the Delhi High Court in early July that vaccines for adolescents between the ages of 12-18 would be available soon as trials were under various stages and that a policy to regulate the vaccination programme would be spelt out soon.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 5:04:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/vaccination-of-children-likely-to-start-from-august/article35560541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY