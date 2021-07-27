COVID-19 | Vaccination of children likely to start from August

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that India was on its way to becoming the largest producer of vaccines

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday told a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party that the government may start vaccinating children against COVID-19 as early as August.

Mr. Mandaviya also said that India was on its way to becoming the largest producer of vaccines as his Ministry would expedite more licences to Indian companies.

Mr. Mandaviya spoke for a brief while on the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and ramp up vaccination.

His statements are in line with what the government told the Delhi High Court in early July that vaccines for adolescents between the ages of 12-18 would be available soon as trials were under various stages and that a policy to regulate the vaccination programme would be spelt out soon.