US Officials revise vaping illness count to 380

Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. government is refining how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape.

The result is that health officials now say there are 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one U.S. territory. That marks a decrease from the 450 cited last week, when officials also were including “possible” cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new numbers Thursday. The agency is now counting only cases that are most closely linked to use of electronic cigarettes.

The outbreak began materializing in July. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

