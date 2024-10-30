GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. faces shortage of IV fluids, India alerts domestic firms to chip in 
Premium

The drug exporters body of India has asked Indian drug makers who have approvalsz, to express their willingness to supply to the U.S., where Hurricane Helene has caused damage to a medical device plant

Updated - October 30, 2024 03:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s drug exporters body Pharmexcil has alerted members to a shortage of intravenous (IV) fluids that the United States is facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene damage to a medical device company, and urged them to explore the opportunity to chip in with supplies.

Manufacturers of intravenous fluids with approvals from the U.S. FDA/EU/SRA countries as well as the capacity to supply intravenous fluids to the U.S. are requested to submit their willingness, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India Director General Raja Bhanu said.

The communication to members that was issued recently followed the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. informing the exporters body under the Commerce Ministry about a critical shortage of IV fluids prevailing in the U.S. due to the serious damage Hurricane Helene caused to a Baxter International plant.

The U.S. President has declared a national public health emergency due to the shortage of the critical fluids that are required for surgeries and other medical procedures. Several hospitals have postponed non-essential medical procedures, while the U.S. FDA has also authorised import of the fluids from other countries, it said.

Hurricane Helene that raged through the country in late September was one of the deadliest storms to wreak havoc in the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. According to reports at least 200 people died.

As another support measure, consequent to the shortage of the fluids, the U.S. FDA on October 28 announced extended use dates for some parenteral drug products, after a review of the stability data submitted by Baxter International, which is a leading manufacturer of the fluids.

Separately, in an update, the company said its North Cove manufacturing site was significantly impacted by the rain and storm surge from Hurricane Helene, which was unprecedented in Western North Carolina and resulted in water flooding the facility.

“We are encouraged to report that, barring any unanticipated developments, Baxter anticipates restarting the highest-throughput IV solutions manufacturing line this week. Initial batches will be manufactured concurrently with ongoing quality activities and would only be released in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements to ensure the quality and safety of the products. It is important to note that the earliest that new North Cove product could begin entering the distribution channel is mid- to late-November,” it said.

Published - October 30, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Related Topics

pharmaceutical / India-United States

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.