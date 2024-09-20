GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unsafe food causes 600 million cases of illnesses, 4,20,000 deaths annually: WHO chief

Ghebreyesus stressed that collaboration was essential to ensure safe and accessible food for all, as food systems cross borders and continents

Updated - September 20, 2024 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File photograph

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File photograph | Photo Credit: Reuters

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, September 20, 2024, highlighted the critical role of food regulators in combating unsafe food, which causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 4,20,000 deaths annually.

In a video message to the second Global Food Regulators Summit in Delhi, Ghebreyesus said, "Our food systems are facing increasing challenges due to climate change, population growth, new technologies, globalisation and industrialisation." He said that 70 per cent of fatalities from unsafe food occur among children under five.

In food we trust: laying out health and hygiene norms

"The food regulator community has a critical role to play in addressing these global challenges," the WHO Chief said, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts as over 3 million people cannot afford a nutritious diet.

Ghebreyesus stressed that collaboration was essential to ensure safe and accessible food for all, as food systems cross borders and continents.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Health Secretary and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSA) Chairperson Apurva Chandra, Codex Chairperson Steve Wearne and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao attended the event.

Published - September 20, 2024 03:28 pm IST

