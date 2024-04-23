Unrelenting heat likely to impact health of children and elderly, caution doctors

April 23, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated April 24, 2024 10:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The rising heat levels might have turned days tough for many but it is harder on some, particularly children and elderly. As the unrelenting heat could impact their physical health, doctors stress on precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and strokes.

E. Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), said children, especially toddlers, pregnant women, elderly and persons with co-morbidities, are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

Noting that identifying the symptoms was important, he said, “The initial symptoms, include confused state, increased heart rate, tiredness and turning pallor. When the temperature increases, say above 40 degree Celsius, people could be prone to heat strokes. There could be neurological manifestations too. This, includes seizures, light-headedness, dry skin and comatose,” he said. “Heat cramps could occur when there is excessive sweating, resulting in loss of liquid. This causes electrolyte imbalances resulting in muscle cramps,” Dr. Theranirajan added.

Janani Sankar, medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said they have started to see children with heat exhaustion in the last two weeks. “This is mainly among newborns and children aged up to two years. Crying incessantly and irritability are some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion in smaller children. There are complaints of cystitis that is a burning sensation while urinating and some cases of urinary tract infections as well in older children. We are seeing children with heat boils and skin infections too,” she said.

The temperatures are only going to increase from the first week of May, she said, adding: “It is important to stay adequately hydrated. Mothers who are breastfeeding should drink adequate water, as otherwise the breast milk could get concentrated and may cause hypernatremic dehydration in the babies. The symptoms, include irritability and seizures. Babies can be given water that is boiled and cooled during summer.”

Children should be bathed in lukewarm water every day but parents should avoid applying talcum powder as it could clog the pores and cause boils, Dr. Janani said, adding: “More importantly, ensure that cleaning products are not stored in water bottles as children could mistake them for water and drink the contents.”

While healthcare facilities have put in place protocols to manage patients with heat-related symptoms, the 108 ambulance network has also equipped itself. G. Rajasekar, District Manager, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, 108 ambulance network, said as per instructions issued earlier, all ambulances have additional oral rehydration salt packets and 20 litre drinking water cans. “On the day of election (April 19), there were 269 cases of fainting and 168 cases of persons falling unconscious in the State. Chennai topped the list with 50 cases followed by Coimbatore with 33 cases. When we get heat-related complaints, our first priority is to reduce the body temperature of the patients,” he said.