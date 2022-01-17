Unlikely that people will move around with masks on forever: Anthony Fauci on 'new normal'

New Delhi/Davos

17 January 2022 20:21 IST

Speaking at a session on COVID-19 on the first day of the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda summit, Dr. Fauci added it cannot be said as yet whether an endemic stage is underway.

Warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and Omicron would not be the last variant, global health experts on Monday said a lot would depend on transmissibility and severity of the next mutants of the deadly virus.

Speaking at a session on COVID-19 on the first day of the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda summit, American immunologist Dr Anthony S. Fauci also said while it was difficult to predict as yet what could be the new normal, he does not think that people will roam around with their masks on forever.

"Omicron is highly transmissible, but apparently not very pathogenic. While I hope that remains the case, but that would depend on what new variants emerge going forward," he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also said there is a great deal of 'disinformation' around and that is entirely destructive to a comprehensive public health endeavour.

He said endemicity means 'a non-disruptive presence, without elimination', but it cannot be said as yet whether an endemic stage is underway.

"It is very difficult to predict what the new normal would be like. I do not think the people would be walking around with masks on forever, but one new normal I would hope for is greater solidarity with each other. I also hope the new normal would include a strong memory about what a pandemic can do to us," he said.

Dr Fauci is the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States and one of the most prominent faces in the world's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and serves as one of the key advisers to the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services on global AIDS issues, and on initiatives to bolster medical and public health preparedness.

He was joined in the panel discussion by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI) CEO Richard Hatchett and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine's Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases Annelies Wilder-Smith.

Ms Wilder-Smith said Omicron will not be the last variant.

"We are not out of the pandemic just yet," she warned.

The worldwide spread of the deadly virus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in late 2019, has seen more than 32 crore confirmed cases globally and over 55 lakh deaths so far.

The emergence of its fast-spreading Omicron variant, resulting in reintroduction of national lockdowns, travel bans and quarantines in various parts of the world, has reinforced the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the outbreak a 'public health emergency of international concern' on January 30, 2020, and a pandemic on March 11, 2020.