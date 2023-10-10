ADVERTISEMENT

Pan-India campaign on Ayurveda mooted

October 10, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated October 11, 2023 01:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The 8th Ayurveda Day falls on November 10, 2023, whose theme is ‘Ayurveda for everyone on every day’.

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Picture for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

 The Ayush Ministry is all set to undertake a pan-India sensitise drive for students, farmers and the public on Ayurveda, said the Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, while unveiling the month-long celebration drive to mark the 8th National Ayurveda Day-2023 with the focal theme  ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ .

This year, the 8th Ayurveda day will be observed on November 10 and is aimed at generating awareness among people about health issues as well as the potential role of Ayurveda in their prevention and treatment.

The Minister said that the theme this year had been selected with focus on promoting Agro-Ayurveda, promoting health by empowering and encouraging people for self-participation, and enthusing professionals for harnessing the potential of Ayurveda.

“It involves a spectrum of areas focusing on sustainable agriculture, human, animal, plant, forest, and aquaculture health, food safety, etc. The theme is focused on three main fields: Ayurveda for Farmers, Ayurveda for Students and Ayurveda for Public,” noted Secretary Ayush, Rajesh Kotecha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that a total of 12,500 Ayush Health & Wellness Centres had been approved under National Ayush Mission, out of which 8,095 were already operational.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health / ayurveda

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US