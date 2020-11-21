Health

Unilever to introduce mouthwash formulation in India, claims to reduce 99.9% corona after rinsing

Unilever logo. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Global FMCG major Unilever on Saturday said it will bring to India its mouthwash formulation, which, it claims, will reduce 99.9% of coronavirus after 30 seconds of rinsing.

“Unilever has confirmed that preliminary lab test results show that mouthwash formulation containing CPC Technology reduces 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after 30 seconds of rinsing,” the company said in a statement.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose, which has been detected before, during, and after the acute phase of illness, as well as in asymptomatic cases.

“Therefore, reducing the viral load in the mouth could help to reduce transmission. The findings indicate that mouthwash could become an important addition to other everyday protective measures like handwashing, physical distancing and mask wearing,” it added.

Unilever Oral Care Research and Development Head Glyn Roberts said, “While we are clear that this is not a cure or proven way to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, our results are promising.”

Mr. Roberts added that given the critical stage of the pandemic, the company feels it is important to share the results of the mouthwash.

This technology will be brought to India by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Unilever’s arm, in Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid, which will be launched in India in December 2020, the company said.

Unilever said the test for its mouthwash containing CPC (cetylpyridinium chloride) technology was conducted by an independent and internationally accredited testing facility, Microbac Laboratories, on behalf of Unilever Research Laboratories in the U.S.

CPC is a widely used cosmetic ingredient, also used by the dental industry, and is known for its antibacterial and anti-virus benefits.

The test focussed on both 30 and 60 seconds rinse times, aiming to replicate the real-life use of mouthwash in an in-vitro context.

The company, however, said, “The tests do not suggest that the formulation is a treatment for COVID-19, nor a guarantee that it will prevent transmission on its own.”

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Just a fraction of an estimated 5 million Indians with dementia and Alzheimer’s are diagnosed. Do we need a new policy to ensure their well-being?

Digital health mission ready for nationwide roll-out soon: Ayushman Bharat CEO

‘Initial support will cover 92 low- and middle-income economies for COVID-19 vaccines’, says Gavi the Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth Berkley

An algorithm to detect brain signals, restore body movement

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million

Coronavirus | Centre sends health teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur

Coronavirus | India’s active caseload 4.95% of total cases; recovery rate improves to 93.58%

India’s overall spending on health sector ‘low’, says Niti Aayog member

Coronavirus | Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus | Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups: study

Coronavirus | Study reveals how smoking worsens COVID-19 infection in the airways

App to self-assess mental health

The storage tale of two vaccines

Kerala to commission genome survey for SARS-CoV-2

Finance panel for public-private partnerships to ramp up health infrastructure

Coronavirus | Pfizer ends COVID-19 vaccine trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation

Coronavirus | ICMR warns against indiscriminate use of convalescent plasma therapy

Can surgical masks be reused?

WHO launches strategy to accelerate elimination of cervical cancer
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 4:35:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/unilever-to-introduce-mouthwash-formulation-in-india-claims-to-reduce-999-corona-after-rinsing/article33149289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY