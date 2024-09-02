GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines with Africa CDC, Gavi and WHO

Depending on the production capacity of manufacturers, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be made, according to the statement

Published - September 02, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Reuters
Nsimire Nakaziba 34, pricks the rashes on her sister Sifa Mwakasisi, 32 to relieve pain inside a tent where she is undergoing treatment for mpox at the Kavumu hospital in Kabare territory, South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 29, 2024

Nsimire Nakaziba 34, pricks the rashes on her sister Sifa Mwakasisi, 32 to relieve pain inside a tent where she is undergoing treatment for mpox at the Kavumu hospital in Kabare territory, South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has issued an emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines for crisis-hit countries in collaboration with the Gavi vaccine alliance, Africa CDC and the World Health Organization, the organizations said in a joint statement on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Depending on the production capacity of manufacturers, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be made, according to the statement.

Mpox outbreaks in Africa could be ended in 6 months, WHO chief says

Under the tender, UNICEF will set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers, the statement said.

This will enable UNICEF to purchase and ship vaccines without delay, once financing, demand, readiness and regulatory requirements are confirmed.

Africa’s mpox response is less than 10% funded, says Africa Centres for Disease Control

Earlier in August, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to neighbouring countries.

More than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported in Congo so far this year with 629 deaths, while over 150 cases have been confirmed in Burundi, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.