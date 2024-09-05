"Unethical and false presentation of facts" by Entod Pharmaceuticals on PresVu eye drops, say official sources

The claims made by ENTOD Pharmaceuticals about its product PresVU eye drops being approved by DCGI and offering spectacular treatment for Presbyopia are unethical and false presentation of facts, said a top official source to ANI.

"This is unethical and false presentation of facts," said the official source.

The company has been asked for an explanation for the false representation by the drug regulator. “Explanation has been asked from the company,” said top official sources.

Earlier, the company claimed, "PresVu is the first eye drop in India specifically developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition that typically impacts those over 40. Presvu has also been applied for a patent for this invention in terms of its formulation and the process. The proprietary formula not only gets rid of reading glasses but also helps the patient lubricate their eyes as a side benefit."

"PresVu is the result of years of dedicated research and development. This DCGI approval is a major step forward in our mission to transform eye care in India. PresVu is more than just a product; it's a solution that stands to improve the lives of millions by offering them greater visual independence. We take pride in our commitment to innovation and in providing healthcare solutions that are both accessible and affordable," said Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

However, medical experts are calling it an "imperfect and temporary solution", "Pilocarpine eye drops have been used for glaucoma treatment since at least 75 years. They constrict your pupil causing a pinhole effect helping you to read. It is an imperfect and temporary solution for reading problems. Spectacles are perfect solutions,", said Dr Charu Kashyap, Senior Consultant Dept of Ophthalmology, Max Hospital Saket, New Delhi.

"Medical science has been advancing over the years. There are many trials which keep coming in the market from time to time. Some are very effective and safe, and sometimes they are very unsafe and very impractical. This drop, PresVu claims to clear your near vision, or what we call Presbyopia, which is the ability to read up close without glasses. This drop is nothing but pylocarpin in a different concentration," explained Dr. Samir Sud Co-founder and Director Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

"Pilocarpine, what how it works is that it causes constriction of your pupil and gives a pinhole effect. When the pupil has a pinhole effect, we can see distance and near without glasses. So that's how it functions. But like I said earlier, pilocarpine has some serious complications, so we don't know that after this trial, when it goes into masses, how it will behave in the eye, whether it will be safe or will it be unsafe," Dr. Samir Sud added further.

Dr. Tushar Grover, Associate Consultant, Department of Ophthalmology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "The drops recently introduced for correction of presbyopia are essentially pilocarpine eye drops at a relatively lower concentration. The molecule by itself is not new, and has been around for decades and used for treatment of glaucoma."