Understanding India’s transitioning food patterns, processed foods, and how they impact health

Picture a typical Indian meal from over a century ago: fewer ingredients were used, it included whole grains such as unrefined cereals and coarse millets, whole legumes, crude oils, locally-grown vegetables and fruits, meat from animals fed with natural diets, and dairy products. Diversity in meals arose from seasonally available produce, reflecting local or geographical limitations. Meals were freshly prepared daily and consumed at designated times, ensuring maximum retention of nutrients, as there was no concept of storing cooked food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to today, and the pattern may be the same, but the quality of meals has changed dramatically. Modern meals are more likely to contain high amounts of sugar, salt, and fat. The ingredients now predominantly include refined cereals, polished grains, refined oils, and meat from farm-bred animals. While these meals are highly palatable, they are often devoid of essential nutrition and are frequently accompanied by energy-dense beverages.

Food processing has emerged as an essential tool to make food edible and convenient, especially given the complexities of modern life. It has become a boon for many, by lowering the work burden for overworked individuals, offering variety to younger populations, creating employment at various levels, and saving tonnes of agricultural produce through systematic handling, transport, and storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past seven decades, food processing has evolved significantly, moving from basic processed products to today’s ultra-processed items. This transformation utilises highly automated manufacturing facilities and advanced techniques to create shelf-stable and ready-to-eat packaged foods. While these innovations have greatly influenced our food patterns, have they been entirely beneficial for humanity?

Modern diets and nutrition

The modern diet has experienced a major shift in energy distribution derived from carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. In contrast to traditional diets, a larger proportion of energy in modern diets comes from simple carbohydrates and fats, leading to a significant reduction in dietary fibre. Additionally, the type of fat consumed has shifted from crude oils to refined oils and trans fats, resulting in diets that lack essential minerals and vitamins. The prevalence of calorie-dense fats and sugars, combined with lifestyle changes involving reduced physical activity, has led to an increase in obesity/overweight issues, not only in urban populations but also among rural communities. This shift is further exacerbated by rising disposable incomes, which have enabled the rise in unhealthy foods, and the advent of quick commerce.

According to a recent study published in The Lancet by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the overall prevalence of diabetes among Indians is around 11.4%, with 15.3% of the population being pre-diabetic—individuals whose blood sugar levels are higher than normal, placing them at greater risk of developing diabetes. The prevalence of hypertension is estimated to be around 35.5%. Additionally, obesity is becoming more common, with 28.6% of the population classified as obese and 39.5% experiencing abdominal obesity (ICMR-INDIAB National Cross-Sectional Study, The Lancet, Vol. II, (7), pp. 474-489, July 2023). Similar trends were observed in the National Family Health Survey-5, which included data on diabetes prevalence and hypertension for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

These statistics are alarming and suggest an ever-increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, which have long-term implications, such as reduced productivity, diminished physical and mental work efficiency, and higher healthcare costs.

The way forward

The way forward is clear -- a movement towards healthier food choices. For this, it is essential to enhance nutrition literacy among consumers.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is crucial to preventing lifestyle-related diseases. Consumers need to become more nutrition literate, understanding that diet plays a significant role in health and life expectancy. Awareness about the two hidden qualities of food—safety and nutrition—is essential to make better food choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The processed food industry must prioritise the marketing of healthy and safe foods, by reducing chemical additives, artificial colours, fats, sugar, and salt levels. The use of whole grains should be emphasised in product formulations. Moreover, misleading health claims should be strictly avoided.

A significant portion of meals and snacks consumed today comes from the catering sector, which may include unregulated and unorganised providers. Such food business operators must be properly trained to deliver safe, healthy, and hygienic meals.

While governments and food regulatory bodies are increasingly urging food companies to reformulate their products to improve nutritional value, the benefits of a nutritious and sustainable diet are indispensable for our health. Traditional Indian cooking has long relied on various spices to boost flavor without excessive salt, and the younger generation is now exploring global spices and seasonings. Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a natural seasoning, is a combination of sodium and glutamate (one of the most abundant amino acids), which can enhance food flavors while moderating sodium levels. MSG contains just 12% sodium, significantly less than the 39% found in table salt. Numerous studies indicate that using MSG with reduced salt can maintain the palatability of various dishes, such as soups, snacks, and gravies, while lowering sodium levels by up to 40%.

The food industry should strive for a balance, ensuring that processed foods are nutritious, while encouraging the consumption of locally available fruits and vegetables for healthier diets.

(Dr. Jamuna Prakash is former professor, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore. jampr55@hotmail.com)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.