Health

U.K. study makes case for AstraZeneca booster shot

The study also found that unvaccinated people who had recovered from COVID-19 probably have “little protection from reinfection with omicron”.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

A third dose of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines significantly increased the immune response to the Omicron variant, according to a new study by University of Oxford researchers.

The laboratory study, which has not been peer reviewed yet, compared antibody levels in blood samples from people who received two doses of vaccine with samples from those who had received a third dose.

While two doses provided much less protection against Omicron than earlier variants, levels of neutralising antibodies rose sharply after a third dose, the study found.

Also Read
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. File

Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine

 

The researchers wrote: “In summary, neutralization titres against omicron are boosted following a third vaccine dose, meaning that the campaign to deploy booster vaccines should add considerable protection against omicron infection.”

The study also found that unvaccinated people who had recovered from COVID-19 probably have “little protection from reinfection with omicron”, though they may have some protection against serious illness.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 8:21:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/uk-study-makes-case-for-astrazeneca-booster-shot/article38022273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY