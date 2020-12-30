U.K. becomes first country to approve AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for COVID-19

LONDON

30 December 2020 12:53 IST

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the MHRA to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” U.K. Health Ministry said.

The U.K. on December 30 became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.

Regulatory endorsement is a welcome boost for AstraZeneca and the Oxford team, which have been accused of a lack of clarity about the results from late-stage trials.

