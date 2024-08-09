GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two strains responsible for surge in Covid cases in India, no increase in hospitalisations: Centre

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda informed the Parliament that the KP.1 and KP.2 strains have evolved from the JN.1 Omicron variant; while highly transmissible, they do not cause severe illnesses, he said

Updated - August 09, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A medic take a swab sample from a woman for RT-PCR testing for Covid-19. File photograph

A medic take a swab sample from a woman for RT-PCR testing for Covid-19. File photograph | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have said that two strains have been responsible for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, though there is no increase in hospitalisations or severity of illness so far, the government informed Parliament on Friday, August 9, 2024.

According to data provided by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in the Lok Sabha, 824 cases of the COVID-19 KP mutant strain were recorded until August 5. Maharashtra had the highest number of cases with 417, followed by West Bengal with 157 and Uttarakhand with 64.

These strains -- KP.1 and KP.2 -- have evolved from the JN.1 Omicron variant, Mr. Nadda said.

"It is highly transmissible that causes symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, sore throat, body ache and fatigue, which are generally not severe. There is no associated increase in hospitalisations or severe cases reported thus far," Mr. Nadda said. The government has taken measures to monitor the spread of new strains, he said.

COVID-19 in India | What is the current scenario and how are we tackling it?

The Minister said the NCDC has said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) was a key project under the National Health Mission that conducted disease surveillance. It is implemented in all 36 states and Union territories. The programme is responsible for the surveillance of 40-plus epidemic-prone diseases, Mr. Nadda told the Lower House.

"Continuous watch and monitoring is maintained for emerging and re-emerging diseases situation," he asserted.

Further, the Department of Health Research has sanctioned 163 Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories around India to improve virus detection and research.

The government has taken various measures to face the challenge in regard to the surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the country, Mr. Nadda said. Steps have been taken to improve healthcare infrastructure in States and Union territories.

The Centre has issued advisories to the States in view of the detection of COVID-19 variants such as JN.1 and advised them to ensure adequate testing in all districts, according to the testing guidelines.

The States have been urged to maintain constant vigil over the Covid situation and have been advised to ensure adequate testing, and have been asked to send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing (INSACOG) laboratories.

Centre rejects study claiming 11.9 lakh excess deaths in India during 2020 COVID-19 pandemic

INSACOG is a consortium of 67 laboratories and 400-plus sentinel sites to monitor the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2. The NCDC acts as the lead agency for INSACOG. In this regard, the IDSP coordinates the flow of samples from states to Regional Genome Sequencing Labs (RGSLs) and provides feedback to the States.

The IDSP also collates the whole genomic sequencing results and reports it to the respective States and Union territories for necessary action, along with key epidemiological inputs.

Until June 15, India sequenced 3,36,892 (3.36 lakh) SARS-CoV-2 viral genomes, out of which 3,01,451 (3.01 lakh) were done by INSACOG, Mr. Nadda said.

