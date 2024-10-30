GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tuberculosis infected 8 million people last year, the most WHO has ever tracked

The World Health Organization says more than 8 million people were diagnosed with tuberculosis last year

Published - October 30, 2024 02:10 pm IST - LONDON

AP
A tuberculosis patient receives medicines from a nurse at a TB hospital in Gauhati. File.

A tuberculosis patient receives medicines from a nurse at a TB hospital in Gauhati. File. | Photo Credit: AP

More than 8 million people were diagnosed with tuberculosis last year, the World Health Organization said Tuesday (October 29, 2024), the highest number recorded since the U.N. health agency began keeping track.

The right diagnosis for tuberculosis

About 1.25 million people died of TB last year, the new report said, adding that TB likely returned to being the world’s top infectious disease killer after being replaced by COVID-19 during the pandemic. The deaths are almost double the number of people killed by HIV in 2023.

WHO said TB continues to mostly affect people in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Western Pacific; India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Pakistan account for more than half of the world's cases.

“The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage, when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it and treat it,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

TB deaths continue to fall globally, however, and the number of people being newly infected is beginning to stabilize. The agency noted that of the 400,000 people estimated to have drug-resistant TB last year, fewer than half were diagnosed and treated.

Tuberculosis is caused by airborne bacteria that mostly affects the lungs. Roughly a quarter of the global population is estimated to have TB, but only about 5–10% of those develop symptoms.

Advocacy groups, including Doctors Without Borders, have long called for the U.S. company Cepheid, which produces TB tests used in poorer countries, to make them available for $5 per test to increase availability. Earlier this month, Doctors Without Borders and 150 global health partners sent Cepheid an open letter calling on them to “prioritize people's lives” and to urgently help make TB testing more widespread globally.

