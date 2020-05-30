Track coronavirus exposure, ICMR advises States

NEW DELHI

30 May 2020 22:29 IST

ICMR suggests sero-survey with indigenous kit to decide future course of action.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday advised the States to conduct sero-surveys to measure the coronavirus exposure in the population using IgG ELISA Test.

As per the direction of the council, the coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure in the general population as well as in high-risk populations would be measured and the outcome will help “decide the future course of action against the pandemic”.

“The numbers and frequency in different groups to be tested has been entrusted with the States depending upon the requirement and situation in that particular area,” the note said.

The sero-survey would be conducted using an IgG ELISA kit. Scientists at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, have developed and validated an indigenous IgG ELISA test for antibody detection for SARS-CoV-2.

The test has undergone intense validation in three stages and has been found to have high sensitivity and specificity.

The ICMR said that it had offered to provide technical support to the States/ Union Territories, if required, in planning and carrying out sero-surveys using IgG Elisa test kits and also interpreting the results.