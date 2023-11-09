Tips to ensure Deepavali celebrations remain safe and happy

November 09, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

While Deepavali is an occasion to indulge in sweets and buy new clothes, it is distinctly associated with two most essential elements — the diya and fireworks. Certainly, age is not a factor for bursting crackers and everyone loves fireworks. But even as you preserve tradition by celebrating with crackers, then it is essential to take extra care while handling them.

Most fireworks injuries which occur during this season have a direct impact on the eyes and may be very serious. A large number of ocular injuries are reported every year, mainly caused due to firecrackers. In fact, the eyes are the second most commonly affected area after the hands and fingers. Some of the common injuries are caused by sparklers and bombs along with ‘Chakra’ crackers which also cause eye injuries. Studies show that more than 50% of bystanders are also at high risk of sustaining eye injuries, as are passers by.

Type of injury

The severity of ocular injury can range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to retinal complications and open globe injury leading to potential blindness. Chemical injuries are due to the chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in the crackers. Most fireworks contain gunpowder, which causes these devices to explode. Because fireworks explosions are unpredictable, injuries can occur even if the person is careful or is under supervision.

Heavy smoke can cause irritability and watering of the eyes. Fumes, emanating from firecrackers, may also cause laryngitis and other throat infections. Sparklers are dangerous because they burn at a temperature hot enough to melt gold (1,800°F). Pollution levels are at peak during Diwali, with nitrous oxide and sulphur dioxide levels rising considerably.

Also, noise pollution levels cross the permitted levels. Flowerpots and bursting crackers are packed with multiple small particles which travel at high speed that can cause damage to the tissues on impact.

Contact lenses may cause irritation to the eyes if exposed to direct heat for a long time. So people wearing contact lenses should be doubly cautious while bursting crackers. In a nutshell, the damage to the eye by a cracker depends on the velocity of the cracker or the intensity with which it hits the eye, chemical reaction in the eye and thermal burns.

Treatment

Patients with closed eye injuries will be treated on an outpatient basis and cases with open eye injury, corneal and scleral tears, traumatic iridodialysis with hyphema, suspected intraocular foreign body, and globe rupture will require admission for further management and observation.

DO’S and DON’TS

■ Do not rub your eyes or scratch your eyes.

■ Wash your eyes and face properly.

■ In case of any irritation or foreign body in the eye , hold the eyelids open and flush the eyes continuously with water.

■ If a particle is large or stuck in the eye, do not attempt to remove it.

■ Keep eyes closed and go to the eye doctor.

■ If there is any chemical that has entered the eyes, immediately irrigate the eyes and under the eyelids, with water, for 30 minutes. Seek an eye doctor immediately.

And some general precautions:

■ Always burst crackers in an open space, wear goggles, wash hands with clean water

■ Children should be supervised while playing with crackers. Never take any injury lightly; visit a doctor and take professional help

■ Keep a bucket of water and sand readily available for accidental fire.

■ Store fireworks in a closed box in a safe location, away from the reach of children

■ Keep fireworks away from the face, hair and clothing

■ Do not wear synthetic clothing while bursting crackers

■ Maintain a distance of an arm’s length while lighting firecrackers, and at least five meters while watching

■ Remove your contact lenses before going out to burst fire crackers. Use a spare glass instead, which can protect your eyes in a better way.

■ Defuse used fireworks properly by soaking them in a bucket of water before disposal

■ Always wear good slippers which will protect from accidental stamping of burnt crackers.

(Dr. Soundari is the Zonal Head of Clinical services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital)