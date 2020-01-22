The thing about pregnancy

Everyone’s experience is different, is the message designer-vlogger Amrita Thakur, 36, delivers, both in her videos on Instagram (@amrita_thakur) and over a phone interview. It’s been a little over three months since her baby boy Zayden, meaning ‘little fire’, was born. On the one hand Thakur sounds overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of Nature, and of the way women’s bodies are designed to accommodate a growing child: “I am just really in awe,” she says, the reason she tears up in a video. “We bring life into this world.”

On the other, she points to the hypocrisy around motherhood, without quite calling it that, stressing instead on the need to share experiences as individual, personal stories rather than universal narratives. Before she delivered, she says people would talk to her about their time as new moms, often with scary stories. “If they made pregnancy out to be difficult, I was having the opposite experience. And the difficult part, which was post delivery — that nobody talked about. It was, ‘Oh you know it will be amazing, it will be beautiful, blissful.’ It wasn’t amazing, it wasn’t blissful; it was quite exhausting, daunting, emotionally challenging.”

When she’d ask people about delivery, some moms would say that it was “‘painful as hell but the minute they hand you the baby, it all goes away’. It doesn’t go away. Maybe for you it went away right then and there, but for someone else it didn’t.” These are the conversations she’s opening up on social media.

The other theme addressed is that of weight gain, especially with many women asking her how she’d managed to get back ‘to being skinny’ so quickly and what she was eating: “I just felt how sad is it that after doing something so big and amazing, people reduce it to weight. A lot of the times, because it’s linked to hormones, it’s not in your control.” Thakur says she hasn’t done anything at all to lose the weight and clarifies in a video that she still carries some of it, while acknowledging that “I understand I’m really lucky to have lost the weight, but you have to stop beating yourself up about it.”

While there have only been nice (and no nasty) comments, she’s received many DMs from women who weren’t comfortable writing personal details in the comments section of social media posts. Women speak of how they’re not ‘allowed’ help, for instance. She says she’s been lucky, with a supportive partner (in picture), her mother and mother-in-law helping her, and also an “army of women — family and friends who came through for me phenomenally”.

She hopes to soon put out videos on working after a baby. “I started work the day after, but I have my own set-up so I could,” admitting again that she has that luxury.