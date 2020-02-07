The virus is spreading

1

This is germ warfare. The biggest labs in China are in Wuhan. They are secretly experimenting with different viruses. Oh, so you’re laughing? You won’t think it is funny when you’re dead in bed with something Made in China — and it is not even fake. But really, why would a country start a germ war by first killing off their own people? Don’t argue, it is all political stuff, beyond your understanding. Just forward this one about avoiding all things Made-in-China on your own Made-in-China phones.

2

Wear your masks both ways. White out if you’re sick, green out if you’re not. Or is it vice versa? Oh, you get blue ones? Send your kid to school with a white mask if he’s sick. Wait, if he’s sick, just don’t send him, right? He’s going to push up that mask and share his friend’s bottle or muffin. Don’t send sick kids, even if you’re sick — of their whining at home. Grow up, Mum and Dad.

3

There is no cure. It lies silently incubating in your blood for four weeks, then shows up, by which time you’re already too sick to cure. So don’t go to hospital. The sickest people are found in hospitals, you will get sicker. Besides, the best cures are found online. Life-saving forwards like this.

4

Cure the most serious virus-infected by this doctor-guaranteed forward. (Quoted doctor may not exist or may deny it, but let that not stop you). Imbibe garlic juice/cow dung/papaya pulp/tea brewed with these 11 ingredients. And you will be cured immediately of the Coronavirus and cancer and any annoying colleagues too — who, after a blast of your garlic-juice breath, will stay far. Natural quarantine thrown in.

5

Don’t travel by air, train, bus — or even walk out — who knows who is waiting to infect you? Don’t breathe. Don’t eat. Don’t touch anything. Someone who fell down an escalator because she refused to touch the handrail ended up with a broken spine — which is better! Avoid eye contact. Stay home, drinking garlic juice till all is safe. Or the next virus comes around.

All you can really do to save yourself is to forward virus forwards on social media as rapidly as possible. Spread the news, fake or flaky; do your bit to spread panic and alarm. Social media forwards, after all, are the fastest spreading virus known today.

Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives