December 02, 2023

Questions:

1. Which type of light exposure from screens can affect skin health by potentially causing premature skin ageing or pigmentation, while also influencing the circadian rhythm?

2. What is the recommended duration for taking regular breaks from screen use to prevent digital eye strain?

3. _____ term describes the fear of being without a mobile phone or being unable to use it. This psychological condition is characterised by distress when separated from one’s mobile device, often linked to feelings of isolation or disconnection from the digital world.

4. Extended periods of device usage often result in a posture-related issue causing strain on the neck and shoulders. What is the term for this common condition, stemming from excessive screen time and forward-leaning positions, which can lead to discomfort and tension?

5. The light emitted by screens impacts the production of a crucial sleep hormone responsible for regulating the sleep-wake cycle. Name the hormone.

Visual question

Identify the peculiar condition indicated by the red arrow, associated with extended smartphone usage, where the little finger experiences discomfort or bends due to the device’s weight or grip. Check yours too and see if you notice any changes or discomfort!

Answers:

Blue Light Every 20-30 minutes, taking a 20-second break Nomophobia Forward Head Posture Melatonin

Visual question: Smartphone Pinky or Smartphone Finger.

