The Science Quiz | The path to mind-body wellness

November 04, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

The Science Quiz appears thrice a week in the daily Science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions:

1. What is the term for the body’s ability to maintain a stable internal environment, even when faced with external changes?

2. What’s the trendy term for the unique phenomenon that has taken over social media, where people experience soothing calm and relaxation while indulging in the gentle whispers and subtle crinkles of videos?

3. The _____ is a phenomenon where a patient experiences real improvements in their health due to believing they are receiving effective treatment, even if the treatment is inactive.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. What term describes the practice of deliberately focusing your attention on the present moment without judgment, often used to reduce stress and enhance well-being?

5. _____ is the term for the practice of reconnecting with nature and spending time outdoors to improve mental and emotional well-being.

Visual questions:

The red highlight in the image – is a vital nerve centre residing in the upper abdomen. Known as the gateway to emotional balance, digestive harmony, and overall well-being. It is often linked to the body’s energies. Can you name this mystical nerve centre that weaves health and vitality together?

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.