The Science Quiz | On World Cancer Day

February 03, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Science Quiz appears thrice a week in the daily Science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions:

1. In India, 70% of cancer related deaths occur in the first year, with lung cancer being the leading cause of death. What is the major cause of this type of cancer?

2. India became the second highest contributor to the disease burden in Asia in 2019. Apart from India, which two other countries are witnessing rising cases?

3. This cancer is the top-five cancers among women in Asian countries. It is entirely preventable, and the Indian Government recently announced an indigenously developed vaccine against it. Name the cancer and the vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. This region has the highest rate of cancer in India, despite being the second-least populated State. Researchers think it’s due to static lifestyle and dietary patterns associated with the endogamous tribal population. Which State is this?

5. Some cancers persist, others fade from history. This type of cancer is known by two names, was first documented in early literature in 1945, and was thought to be caused by cloth tied around the waist. It is no longer recorded in India but when it was, it was cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Name the common name for cancer(s).

Visual question

She is a doyen of cancer research in India, who became the face of the Cancer Institute and turned it into a leading site of cancer care. She passed away on January 19, 2021. Name this stalwart.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.