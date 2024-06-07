The Science Quiz: Know your gut beyond digestion

Question 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Gut dysbiosis is a term used to describe an imbalance in the gut microbiome. Which chronic disease has been strongly associated with gut dysbiosis and systemic inflammation?

Question 2

ADVERTISEMENT

The gut-brain axis is a complex communication network between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. ______ is the neurotransmitter, often referred to as the “happy hormone,” predominantly produced in the gut.

Question 3

Certain gut bacteria are capable of producing vitamins that are essential for the host’s health. Which vitamin, crucial for blood clotting, is predominantly synthesized by gut bacteria?

ADVERTISEMENT

Question 4

What is the term for the method of transferring gut microbiota from a healthy donor to a patient to restore healthy gut flora, commonly used to treat recurrent infections?

Question 5

A specific type of fiber, often found in foods like onions, garlic, and bananas, is known to feed beneficial gut bacteria. What is the term for this type of fiber?

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.