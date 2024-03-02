March 02, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

Questions:

1. ______ is the strongest muscle in the human body relative to its size and is located in the jaw. What is the name of this powerful jaw muscle?

2. While our nose and ears continue to grow throughout our lives, there’s a part of our face that maintains the same size from birth. Which facial feature defies the growth pattern and remains constant in size?

3. What is the only muscle in the human body that is attached at only one end?

4. The human face has various muscles responsible for facial expressions. What is the term for the muscle that surrounds the eyes and is often referred to as the “crow’s feet muscle” due to its activation during smiling?

5. Humans are capable of producing a wide range of facial expressions, and one muscle is essential for creating smiles. Which muscle, often associated with happiness, is responsible for elevating the corners of the mouth?

Visual question:

Identify these tiny, sebaceous glands found along the edge of the eyelids, they secrete oil to coat the eyes, preventing tears from drying out. Can you identify the name of these essential glands, vital for eye lubrication and health?

Answers:

Masseter Eyes Tongue Orbicularis Oculi Zygomaticus Major

Visual question: Meibomian glands

