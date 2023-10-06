HamberMenu
The Science Quiz | How much do you know about ageing populations?
October 06, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

Saumya Kalia
A quiz on ageing populations.

A quiz on ageing populations. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Science Quiz appears thrice a week in the daily Science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions:

1. _____ has the world’s youngest population but is expected to see the proportion of elderly people doubling in the next three decades. Name the country. 

2. A 2021 report found about 5.7% of India’s senior citizens live on their own, thus vulnerable to health risks and loneliness. Which two states have the highest number of people living alone without spouses or support? 

3. There’s a movement to draw attention to ageing as a medical challenge that requires investment in anti-ageing research. What is it called and when is it celebrated?

4. A new United Nations report found older women are more likely to be widowed, live alone, with no assets of their own. This leaves them at risk for which health condition, highest among women aged 80+?

5. In which year did 159 countries adopt the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, seen as a milestone in responding to the needs and challenges of an ageing population?

Visual question:

This country’s population age-sex pyramid shows that older people outnumber working-age people or children. Name the country. 

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / health

