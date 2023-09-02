The Science Quiz | Exploring superfoods and beyond

September 02, 2023 10:28 am | Updated September 04, 2023 12:46 pm IST

The Science Quiz appears thrice a week in the daily Science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions:

1. Which “superfood” is dubbed as “the food of the gods” and was consumed by ancient civilisations for strength and vitality? It is the primary ingredient in chocolate!

2. ______ is a small but mighty seed, often called a “superfood,” and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Not only does it offer the goodness of essential nutrients, but its versatility also shines as it can be effortlessly sprinkled over an array of dishes. Can you unveil the identity of this small yet mightily nutritious seed?

3. If you were to indulge in a “green smoothie,” what superhero nutrient would you likely get a boost of, for keeping your digestive system happily active?

4. ______ is a versatile veggie with a twist, known for its antioxidants, can be in spiral form consumed as noodles, and offers a low-carb alternative.

5. Which “queen of spices” owes its vibrant colour to curcumin, often used in curries, and has been researched for its potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties?

Visual question:

Identify the aromatic herb shown below, which finds a place in Italian dishes, and in the whisper network, is believed to possess cognitive function and memory-enhancing ‘magic’.

Answers:

1. Cacao

2. Chia seeds

3. Fibre

4. Zucchini

5. Turmeric

Visual answer: Rosemary

Today’s quiz is by our reader Anjali Srivastava. You can also submit your quiz if you can consistently get 6/6 right.