January 06, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST

The Science Quiz appears thrice a week in the daily Science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions:

1. ______ is an alcohol-related disorder resulting from a lack of thiamine (vitamin B1), leading to severe memory problems and neurological issues.

2. Basking in the sun isn’t just for relaxation; it triggers the skin to produce a vital nutrient. Once this product reaches the liver and kidneys, it transforms into a hormone. What’s this multi-talented nutrient?

3. Vitamin C, renowned for its potent antioxidant properties abundant in citrus fruits, plays a pivotal role in the body by facilitating the synthesis of which essential structural protein, crucial for skin, tendons, cartilage, and blood vessels.

4. ______, also known as Vitamin H, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a role in the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates, and amino acids. It was initially called “H” from the German word “Haar und Haut,” meaning hair and skin.

5. This vitamin often resides backstage, overlooked among its peers. Despite its vital role in blood clotting, it’s often called the forgotten vitamin.

Visual question:

Identify the biochemist recognised as the “father of vitamins”, who, in 1912, introduced the term “vitamine”, pioneering our understanding of essential nutrients as “vital amines” or “vitamines”.

Answers:

Korsakoff Syndrome Vitamin D Collagen Biotin Vitamin K

Visual question: Dr. Casimir Funk