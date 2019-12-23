The middle has been the focus of the decade?

The middle, in journalistic terms, is an editorial that comes in the centre of the page that’s an informal way of making a point.

This decade, the middle of our bodies has done much the same, whether it has made a point by being Santa Claus’ protruding belly (at risk for diabetes, our doctors told us) or beach-body ‘perfect’ (at risk for mental health disorders, our psychologists told us).

Our middle has cried out for help, telling us that it goes beyond skin deep. So we’ve gone beyond washboard abs this decade and haven’t been as fixated on the upper (gym-bicep-ed) body or on slender legs with thigh gaps and bikini bridges that can only come from eating very little or exercising like your life depends on it.

True, we’ve kept it toned, through numerous plank challenges with variations (side, high, low, reverse, on a Swiss ball). That’s because we realised that the core (chest, back, abs, obliques), needed strengthening, even if you were a runner, to lend to body stability. But it has gone beyond.

This decade, the layperson found out that visceral fat (found in the abdomen around organs) is worse than subcutaneous fat, meaning in effect that someone who may look lean but eats unhealthy and doesn’t exercise may be at higher risk of diabetes and other metabolic disorders than someone who appears bulkier but leads a healthy lifestyle.

The gut with its inner soil, we found, had a huge role to play, in everything from the way nutrients are absorbed to its part in disease and even mental health. In February this year, an editorial in Nature said, “Just ten years ago, the idea that microorganisms in the human gut could influence the brain was often dismissed as wild. Not any more.” It goes on to discuss the brain-gut axis and how two groups of gut bacteria were missing in people with depression.

There are Maternity FITsplints you can buy to support your tummy, and abdominal binders for after bariatric surgery, which has also picked up this decade even as obesity levels have increased, pushing up our risk for diabetes and heart disease.

What has led to this sudden interest in the area between ribs and pelvis? For one, the abdomen contains all the digestive organs: stomach, small and large intestines, pancreas, liver, and gallbladder, plus the kidney and spleen. We’ve begun to understand the link between what we put into our bodies, how it is digested and disease. We have debated food, thrashed out in drawing rooms and Parliament what farmers grow, allowed the grip of the food industry to tighten its hold over us.

In a sense, until we go back to a natural way of eating, living, our middles — more than our legs and perhaps even our brains — will always remind us that something is amiss. If we are to solve it, we’ll need a deeper solution than just a bunch of exercises to keep our waist size under a certain size.