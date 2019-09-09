When you know you’ve had enough

It’s easy to identify burnouts at work. They follow certain patterns, ranging from subtle to fairly obvious. The angry types get angrier. The emotional ones cry more. Socio-cultural forces often play a role. People from the hills often burn out in the plains. I had a colleague from Dehradun, a sweet and gentle lad, who resigned once a year for five years. Using my natural charm, I convinced him to stay back for four of them. When I asked him to stay back the fifth time, he said, “Shovon, every day when I come to office, I walk to the bus stop, and I get on the bus, and I walk to the office, and I look at all the people all around me and I listen to them talk, and I look at their faces, and I can’t stand it, I can’t stand any of it, I can’t stand it any more. I want to kill myself.” That time I let him go. He left Delhi and went back to the hills.

Sometimes the signs of burnout are easy to spot. One of my colleagues, who felt he was suffering injustice, started taking his shirt off every evening. He would sit in the office, wearing a Lux Cozi banian and pants, and sing Robindro Shongeet very loudly. He did not know how to sing. Morale was plummeting, but luckily he resigned a few weeks later. One of my bosses would often start crying during review meetings. He would sob softly, and tell us how he was trying so hard, and ask us why none of us ever listened to anything he said. I wanted to point out that this was nothing personal, and that sometimes it was hard to make out what he was saying because of the sobbing, but he was already very upset, so I let it go. He left us soon after, to take up a senior position in American Express. I can only assume the employees there were more obedient, because he stayed on for three or four years.

Another sign is when their hand-eye co-ordination begins to suffer. One of my other bosses once started drinking heavily. One day he was eating a mutton cutlet and lighting a cigarette. He dropped his cutlet and his matches. He picked up the matchbox, popped it in his mouth, and kept on chewing. We had to pry his jaws open to remove the matchbox, and he giggled throughout. It was quite obvious that he was unable to function at the level that the company expected him to, and soon enough, he was history.

Come to think of it, all the bosses I ever worked for burnt out at some point or the other. It’s an amazing coincidence. Personally, I’m not a big fan of the long-drawn-out burnout process. I prefer it when it’s quick. The ideal in this respect was Barun-da. Rain or shine, throughout the year, Barun-da would carry a long-handled black umbrella to the office. One afternoon, sitting at his desk, he opened the umbrella, and said, “It looks like it’s going to rain today.” For the rest of the day, he attended all meetings with the umbrella over his head. In the evening, he cordially bid all of us farewell, still holding the umbrella. We never saw him again.

In Shovon Chowdhury’s most recent novel, Murder With Bengali Characteristics, the Chinese governor of Bengal has a nervous breakdown, and refuses to come out of the bathroom