Sleep easy

“From food delivery to booking a cab, everything is now at our fingertips. But healthcare still lags behind in giving that comfort. I want to change this,” says Mudit Dandwate, CEO and co-founder of Dozee, a contact-free health monitor.

A thin sheet made of sensors that can be placed under a mattress, Dozee works with a free app on Google Play Store or Apple Store. “It has to be laid under a mat or mattress with a thickness of up to 18 inches. Then connect your phone to the Internet for it to start working. There is no need to charge it.”

The monitor checks heartbeat, respiration, sleep cycle, and stress levels and gives daily reports, which will be stored on a cloud. “It can be accessed by anyone whose phone is connected to Dozee. So, a son or daughter can keep track of their parents’ health, even if they are not living together. There will be an alert for fluctuations in the readings. We have a database of doctors for online consultations.” The device was tested at NIMHANS and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru. “Dozee is 98.4% accurate,” says Mudit.

(from Left) Gaurav Parchani,Mudit Dandwate, and Pritish Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An alumni of IIT Bombay, Mudit was working in an automobile company in Germany, when he came up with this idea. “I was away from home and my parents’ health was always at the back of my mind.” On his 24th birthday, he felt the need to do something more. “I resigned and came to India to manufacture a health monitor.” He roped in Gaurav Parchani (co-founder) and Pritish Gupta (COO).

The idea of keeping the monitor contact-free was accidental. “We had left our second prototype under the mattress so that the dog wouldn’t chew on it. Later, we saw the dog lying on the bed and the app showed his heart and breathing rate. We worked from there and launched our product six months ago.”

A recent feature on Dozee is the mindfulness segment that gives personalised suggestions on meditation, based on the heath parameter readings. Dr Deepak Padmanabhan, a consultant electrophysiologist based in Bengaluru who has used Dozee, says, “As a device that combines the aspect of wellness and medical care, I see a lot of potential in it. It will be of great help, especially for people who are in the critical care unit or spend a lot of time in bed. Also for people who have a history of heart ailments to keep a continuous check.”

Going forward, Mudit says, “We have now tied up with 15 Indian hospitals, old-age homes and nursing homes, and plan to launch the product in West Asia and the US by October.”

Available at dozee.io or www.amazon.in for ₹7199.